Over 80 young people attend online AGM of Offaly Comhairle na nÓg

OVER 80 young people attended the Annual General Meeting of the Offaly youth council held on Thursday, November 25 .,

The AGM took place online and Offaly Comhairle na nÓg were pleased to promote and showcase their new app “Trash Talk”. Comhairle na nÓg are child and youth councils in the country’s 31 local authorities. They are designed to enable young people to make their views known on services, policies and issues that affect them in their local area. Every year an Annual General Meeting is held for the young people of Offaly to come together and discuss issues important to them.



Over 80 students from all secondary schools in County Offaly attended the half-day meeting, which was officially opened by Cllr. Declan Harvey, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council and Minister O’ Gorman the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth followed by an address from Offaly County Council Director of Services Sharon Kennedy. Comhairle Executive members Kenneth Bracken, Caitlin Guinan, Grainne Hannigan and Lauren McGrath made a fantastic contribution and informed the delegation of the hard work and success of Offaly Comhairle na nÓg in 2021.



The atmosphere of the AGM was electric and the balance of work and fun was evident. The most important part of the AGM is for young people to have the space and opportunity to give their opinions, experiences and suggestions around issues that affect the youth of Offaly, this information was gathered and then prioritised by poll at the AGM. All young people were very forthcoming in informing the work plan for 2022 by identifying the issues that affect young people in Offlay in great detail. This will shape the work to be carried out by Offaly Comhairle na nÓg in 2022.An example of some of the issues that the young people discusses was:

Mental Health for young people

Access to good broadband

Lack of social spaces for young people to meet

COVID and the adverse effects on young people

Duncan Stewart gave an inspiring talk to the young people of Offaly about Environmentalism and the issues facing Ireland, which led to an engaging discussion.



“Comhairle na nÓg are a great way for young people to become actively involved in their own county. Our experience is that young people are highly motivated about issues and want to make a contribution,” says Edweena Farrell, Youth Work Ireland Midlands.



“We would urge any young person who cares about Offaly, and who wants to have a say in issues relating to their generation, to attend a Comhairle meeting and to take part in what will be interesting and engaging discussions, and make a change for young people in your County.”



For more information, please contact Offaly Comhairle na nÓg at: comhairle@offalycoco.ie