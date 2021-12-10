Search

10 Dec 2021

Green flag raised at Tullamore school for record seventh occasion

Green flag raised at Tullamore school for record seventh occasion

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Scoil Bhríde BNS, Tullamore celebrated the raising of their 7th Green Flag Award for Global Citizenship and Energy on Friday, December 3 last.

Present at the ceremony alongside staff and students were Geraldine Byrne, Chairperson of the Board of Management of Scoil Bhride, Tommy McKeigue, who has supported Scoil Bhríde in all its Green Schools work down through the years, and Pat Nolan – a past pupil of Scoil Bhríde who started the celebrations by playing the bagpipes.

It was only fitting that the flag was raised by Mrs. Margaret Buckley, currently Home School Community Liaison Teacher shared between Scoil Bhríde BNS and St. Philomena’s NS, Tullamore.

She has been Scoil Bhríde’s Green Schools Co-Ordinator since 2005 and the driving force behind the implementation of various Green Schools initiatives. Her enthusiasm for this Programme has certainly encouraged us all to be more aware of our impact on the environment.

She could not have achieved this without the enthusiastic support of all the school staff and students who willingly took on various tasks to raise awareness of the importance of looking after our planet. To celebrate all the pupils enjoyed a hot chocolate and chocolate treat on the day. Well done everyone

