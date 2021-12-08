Search

08 Dec 2021

Celebrations as Offaly's Rita completes 100th Parkrun

TT4918

Rita and friends celebrating her 100th Parkrun

DAINGEAN'S Rita Corcoran celebrated her 100th parkrun at Mountlucas Parkrun on Saturday last, December 4.

She is pictured with Minister Pippa Hackett, Penny Rogers, Mary Dunne and Mairead Scally, all volunteers at Mountlucas Parkrun. Rita herself also volunteers on a regular basis.

Parkrun is a free weekly timed 5k event for runners and walkers that takes place every Saturday morning at more than 2,000 locations in 23 countries across the world.

Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm and will be celebrating its 150th  Parkrun on Saturday next, December 11 and they are looking forward to a big turnout to help celebrate the anniversary, so why not turn up at 9.30 am on the 11th  to see what it is all about.

See  www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details.

