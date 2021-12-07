Search

07 Dec 2021

New book recalls killing of Offaly landlord in the 1840s

The book by Aidan Doyle is to be launched online this Thursday

At the height of the Great Famine, the land agent Charles Cage served eviction notices on tenants on the Gore Estate at Endrim and Creggan.
On Sunday 14th October 1849, Cage was shot dead while travelling to the town of Ferbane.
His death would remain an important part of the popular memory in the locality, partly due to the naming of local landmarks such as Cage’s Bridge and the Barrack Hill.
But Cage’s assassination was only one part of a long running saga. His employers the Gore family had historically prominent in political, economic and sporting life.
At the time of Cage's death, the estate owner Sir St. George Gore was a important greyhound owner and his dogs had won the prestigious Waterloo Cup in 1848 and 1849.
Five years later, his employer Sir St. George Gore would embark on a colossal hunting expedition across the uncharted American west, killing thousands of animals.
Meanwhile, in Australia, Sir St. George’s cousin the land magnate, Reverend William Gore had set to work building Endrim House outside Sydney.
Using preexisting works and newspaper archives, Ferbane man Aidan Doyle has produced a new book titled Blood, Cage and Gore.
An online launch takes place on Thursday December 9 th at 7:45 on www.facebook/aidanp.doyle.5

