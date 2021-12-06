Search

06 Dec 2021

Offaly's Jim completes 134km charity cycle to Cavan

TT4915GS

Brian and Jim taking time out during the cycle

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

PLUCKY 70 year old Jim McGovern was over the moon on Sunday evening after completing a 134 kilometre charity cycle.

The cycle, which raised funds to provide support for families of bereaved children, finished up in Jim's native Glangevlin in Co. Cavan.

The cycle was in memory of Jim's grandchild, Hugo Colm James McDonald, who passed away just five days after his birth.

Jim was accompanied on his cycle by Hugo's father, Brian McDonald, while his wife, Linda followed up in a support vehicle.

Family members and neighbours gathered at Jim's home in Coolnahiley on Friday morning to wish the Cavan man well on his epic journey.

Sponsorship cards to support the cycle are still available in many outlets while there is also a GoFundMe page on Instagram, Hugo's Army.

The determination Jim has to complete this cycle comes from the strength Hugo showed all in his short life .

The money raised will be donated to the Midlands Regional Hospitals in Portlaoise and Mullingar to help provide bereavement supports to families who are going through what Hugo's family have experienced.

“We experienced loss first hand in May of this year when Hugo passed away after only five days. Hugo's battle was too much for his heart to take but we will honour him in every way we can starting with giving to others what was offered to us,” Hugo's mother Liana told the Tribune.

She added: “It's not something we ever wanted to or thought  we  would  go through but having a place to grieve or a place to make your final memories is something we will carry with us .”

These services will help support and comfort other families following the loss of their child. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Strike begins at Job Clubs in Offaly

At the Tullamore Job Club strike on Monday: from left, Cllr Sean O'Brien, Enda Finlay, Maria Maguire, Caleb Finlay, Peter Glynn, SIPTU, Majella Finlay, Tullamore Job Club leader

Home

Strike begins at Job Clubs in Offaly

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media