Offaly's Jim completes 134km charity cycle to Cavan

PLUCKY 70 year old Jim McGovern was over the moon on Sunday evening after completing a 134 kilometre charity cycle.

The cycle, which raised funds to provide support for families of bereaved children, finished up in Jim's native Glangevlin in Co. Cavan.

The cycle was in memory of Jim's grandchild, Hugo Colm James McDonald, who passed away just five days after his birth.

Jim was accompanied on his cycle by Hugo's father, Brian McDonald, while his wife, Linda followed up in a support vehicle.

Family members and neighbours gathered at Jim's home in Coolnahiley on Friday morning to wish the Cavan man well on his epic journey.

Sponsorship cards to support the cycle are still available in many outlets while there is also a GoFundMe page on Instagram, Hugo's Army.

The determination Jim has to complete this cycle comes from the strength Hugo showed all in his short life .

The money raised will be donated to the Midlands Regional Hospitals in Portlaoise and Mullingar to help provide bereavement supports to families who are going through what Hugo's family have experienced.

“We experienced loss first hand in May of this year when Hugo passed away after only five days. Hugo's battle was too much for his heart to take but we will honour him in every way we can starting with giving to others what was offered to us,” Hugo's mother Liana told the Tribune.

She added: “It's not something we ever wanted to or thought we would go through but having a place to grieve or a place to make your final memories is something we will carry with us .”

These services will help support and comfort other families following the loss of their child.