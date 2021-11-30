Tullamore firm retains vital certification

KMK Metals Recycling has retained WEEELABEX certification of conformity across the organisation, as required by law in Ireland. The treatment of all WEEE must be carried out under strict adherence of the WEEELABEX or CENELEC standards EN 50625 and EN 50614, which compel companies engaged in the collection, transport, re-use and treatment of WEEE to conform to a very high environmental standard.

The WEEELABEX (the ‘WEEE Label of Excellence’) Standard, lays down measures related to the protection of the environment and human health and safety through the prevention and mitigation of the adverse impacts from the collection and treatment of WEEE.

The WEEELABEX Cert is seen as a Gold Standard achievement in the WEEE recycling Industry. Certified organisations only use other downstream organisations operating under equivalent conditions, which prevents the illegal shipment of WEEE to non-conforming enterprises, predominantly in third world countries. A condition for organisations achieving WEEELABEX is the need to be in possession of the ISO9001, (quality), ISO14001 (environment) and ISO 18001 (H&S) certification.

KMK Metals Recycling's EHS Specialist, Eamonn Pidgeon, commented: “We are delighted to have received WEEELABEX re-certification once again, which essentially means we are continuing to meet the required high standards for the manual and mechanical treatment of our WEEE streams. Certification is proof that we are being proactive and avoiding the release of hazardous substances to the environment. KMK Metals Recycling is the only company in Ireland achieving the standard for all four families of WEEE and one of just four specialist companies in Ireland to hold this gold standard.”

Following recent audits, KMK Metals Recycling also received re-certification for the NSAI 14001 Environmental Management standard at both its Tullamore and Kilbeggan sites.

The Environmental Management Systems (EMS) Standard has been developed to help businesses like KMK Metals Recycling, identify, manage, and control those activities that have an environmental impact.

Through a combination of analysis and action most organisations can transform the way they interact with the environment by, for example:

- Cutting down on waste.

- Lowering energy use.

- Using renewable resources.

- Avoiding risk and preventing pollution.

- Complying with regulatory and legal requirements.

- Designing for the complete product lifecycle.

EHS Specialist, Eamonn Pidgeon, continued: "Achieving the NSAI 14001 Environmental Management Standard is another brilliant step forward for KMK Metals Recycling and fits neatly with our goal to become a greener, more energy efficient company with a constant focus on how we can cut our carbon footprint print. This certification lasts for three years, during which time we expect to make many further improvements."

The certificates have been made available to download on our website’s “Audit Us” section and KMK Metals Recycling can be found as a listed Operator on the WEEELABEX website: https://www.weeelabex.org/conformity-verification/operators/

