Two top awards for Tullamore Credit Union

Matt, Patricia, Mary, Aisling and Laura of Tullamore Credit Union celebrate with the awards
While we know it is not all about awards – but being recognised, as Consumer Credit Team of the
Year and arguably more importantly, Credit Union Team of the Year by your peers, is a wonderful
feeling and all at Tullamore Credit Union are very proud of.
Representatives of the credit union staff were delighted, honoured and a little humbled to be the
recipients of these two awards at the Irish Credit Management Awards ceremony in Dublin recently.
Both awards reflect the staff's continued commitment to providing the highest levels of member
service possible – in a friendly, welcoming but professional manner.
The team at Tullamore Credit Union are ever-mindful that this credit union is built on strong local foundations, with members at the heart of all they do – providing products and services in the Credit Union way is what we do best – so if you need a safe place for your savings, a full service current account with a Mastercard debit card or a loan for a holiday, car or even a house – see the website www.tullamorecu.ie for more details!
