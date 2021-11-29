Search

29 Nov 2021

A sustainable vision at a Tullamore school

TT4801GS

Ms Sindy Meleady with students, Caoimhe Gillespie and Aoife Lynam and Ms Breda Hand at Lunch & Learn in Charleville Castle

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Students for SHS TY were agog recently when they were invited to be representatives of their school at a lunch & Learn session with Irish delegates on their way to the GOP Summit in Glasgow. Students Aoife Lynam and Caoimhe Gillespie commented that they were delighted to get the opportunity to showcase the initiatives used in their school to reduce the use of plastic.

“The delegates were really interested in our work to date, and I was really surprised at that” said Aoife “because they were stuck by the depth of our research and the quality of our presentations.”

Caoimhe said “I was delighted to get the opportunity to showcase the hard work of our class. This project is more than just a project for us, it is a vision for our group on how we can become a single use plastic-free school.”


The girls enjoyed a presentation on the Dingle Peninsula 2030 project, and in particular interview with Irish farmers who were working towards a carbon neutral environment.

“It’s great to see that we have an impact and that we are listened to” said Caoimhe and Aoife followed with “I hope our project goes far beyond Tullamore, the local is the national and international now!”

Principal Pauline Mc Kenna added to the girls experience by announcing that the Sacred Heart School had yet again been chosen by Microsoft Europe as a sample of sustainable schools using digital technology.

“We were approached some time ago to ask if we would be willing to be interviewed about our move towards a more sustainable working environment and to be honest, we were delighted to be noticed for our innovative vision” explained Pauline.

The Scared Heart School has reduced paper and carbon use by over 80% over the last five years but Deputy Principal, Orla Healy, explains that it reaches far beyond the physical reductions.

“We have reduced copy and book use, reduced travel to in-service for staff – most of which can be either given in -house now or accessed on Webinar. We are one of the only schools in Ireland to have four members of staff qualified as Microsoft Innovative Educators and that means that the staff of the SHS can access much of their professional development in-house now.”

But Orla further explained “It’s also about having a sustainable workplace, where systems are easing the burdens of work both on staff and students and making access to information and know- how as simple as possible. And it’s nice to be acknowledged as a leading school in Irish education.”

The Sacred Heart School will hope to launch the short film highlighting their school as a leading innovator in Irish education in the new year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media