Offaly singing star Tolu Makay for Dublin concert

Tolu will star in a Christmas concert in St Patrick's Cathedral
To start their 70th anniversary celebrations, The Guinness Choir, one of Dublin’s premier mixed choirswill be joined by Offaly singer-songwriter Tolü Makay for their annual Christmas Concert in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
The concert gets underway at 7pm
Tullamore's Tolü Makay, whose November concerts are sold-out and who is currently working on her first album, said: "Singing in Gospel choirs in my youth gave me a special love of singing with other people and to be singing with The Guinness Choir ties it back to my gospel choir days. To perform my songs with the wonderful Guinness Choir, in the amazing acoustic of St Patrick's Cathedral at Christmas time, is a very special opportunity and will be a beautiful experience."
Tickets (€25 including booking fee) for the concert, which gets underway at 7p.m., are available on Eventbrite and via guinnesschoir@gmail.com.
A Covid Certificate will be essential for admission.
