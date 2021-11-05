Search

05/11/2021

Offaly County Council asks communities to light up for road safety

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is on Sunday, November 21

OFFALY COUNTY COUNCIL ask us all to shine a light for road safety on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims,  

from 7.00 pm to 8.00pm Sunday, 21st November. 

 

The enlightening campaign, in memory of all of those who have lost their lives on our roads will see Council buildings across Ireland lit up from 7.00 – 8.00 pm as part of this year's World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims’, Sunday 21stth November. 

 

World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday in November each year. Offaly County Council will light up Council Buildings around the county and we ask families around the county to join us and ‘light up for road safety’ by shining a light in your windows. 

  

2021 similar to 2020 has been a very different year, and due to Covid-19 restrictions it sees an increase in people walking and cycling our roads with their families. Road safety is now more important than ever. The public are being asked to please be vigilant of their own safety.


On this important day, bereaved families and the seriously injured come together to acknowledge the terrible toll of road deaths and injuries and to show our thanks for the work of the emergency services, you too can show your support by participating in this event. 

 

How can you get involved? 

Set a reminder on your phone to shine a light in your window from 7.00 PM – 8.00 PM on Sunday, 21st November. 
Spread the word and ask friends and family to do the same. 
Take a moment to remember the lives lost and those who have been injured, and to be appreciative of your own health and well-being. 
Check that your family has high vis jackets and torches for your walks and cycles. 
Never take road safety for granted.
 

Businesses and other organisations are also being encouraged to light up their building for road safety as part of this national campaign.  

 

Ms. Anna Marie Delaney, Chief Executive, said that road traffic collisions can and do have catastrophic consequences for not alone the vehicle occupants and pedestrians, but for all of us in the community. The grief and distress experienced by the injured victims, their family, and friends are all the greater because many of the victims are young. 

 

Councillor Declan Harvey, Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council appealed to all pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers using our roads to ensure you are seen and that you drive safely because your family will be waiting for you. Please make this a peaceful World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

  

On Sunday the 21st November please show our thanks to all of the emergency services for their role in saving lives; to reflect on the impact of road deaths on families and communities; and to save more families from the tragedy of losing a loved one.

