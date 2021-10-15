Search

15/10/2021

Christmas Shoebox 2021 appeal up and running in Offaly

The Christmas Shoebox appeal has commenced in Offaly

THE 2021 Christmas Shoebox campaign is up and running. 

Volunteers in Co Offaly and across Ireland are ready to ensure your shoeboxes are delivered into the hands of children affected by poverty. These gifts are often the only present that a child will receive at Christmas and each one brings incredible joy both through the contents and as a message of love and support. Last year one child’s mother expressed this feeling by saying “Now we have hope where there was no hope.”


Since 2010 Team Hope have delivered 2.1 million shoebox gifts to vulnerable children in Eastern Europe and Africa. This year Team Hope plan to deliver shoebox gifts to Ukraine, Transnistria (Moldova), Romania, Kosovo, Albania, Belarus, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, eSwatini (Swaziland), Malawi, Kenya, Burkina Faso and Rwanda.


You can choose to get involved by building your own shoebox gift at home or school and there is a helpful guide on www.teamhope.ie which details how to put a box together. Alternatively, you can build a shoebox on line by donating €20 and selecting the individual items you would like to be included in your gift box or opt to have Team Hope choose the items for you.


There are a number of local businesses kindly acting as drop-off points for completed shoeboxes (in addition to participating schools and organisations ) including: Dealz, Cloncollig, Tullamore; Kelly’s Toymaster, Church Road, Tullamore; Clara Family Resource Centre, Clara, Co Offaly; Spar, Hill Street, Cloghan: FirstStop, Banagher, Gorman Hooper Dolan Insurance, O’Moore Street, Tullamore and Noinini Beaga, Syngefield, Birr.


If you would like any further information or would like to get involved as a volunteer with this year’s campaign please contact Jean Gill on (087) 9885915.

