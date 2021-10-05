Offaly native brings home the Gold at Radio Awards

Midlands 103 radio presenter Tara McCormack has achieved Gold, winning the Gay Byrne Newcomer of the Year award at the IMRO Awards 2021.

Tara’s radio show “The Sunday Shine” on Midlands 103 hit our airwaves less than a year ago. During a time that communication and connection was very limited physically due to the Pandemic. She was able to reach and touch the homes of the midlands through the frequency of radio, bringing a little shine to their weekend through one of the toughest years we have all endured. When Tara is not on the mic she is studying for her Masters in Journalism in News and Sport at the University of Limerick.

Tara was nominated alongside presenters from Radio Nova, Newstalk, Beat 102-103 and QRadio.

All the winners on the night were announced at a virtual ceremony hosted by comedian and broadcaster Dermot Whelan.

Over 2,000 people in the radio industry across the whole island of Ireland logged on to watch the ceremony of which an Award is a prized accolade to take home.