Search

05/10/2021

Offaly native brings home the Gold at Radio Awards

TT4013GS

Award winning radio presenter Tar McCormack

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Midlands 103 radio presenter Tara McCormack has achieved Gold, winning the Gay Byrne Newcomer of the Year award at the IMRO Awards 2021.

Tara’s radio show “The Sunday Shine” on Midlands 103 hit our airwaves less than a year ago. During a time that communication and connection was very limited physically due to the Pandemic. She was able to reach and touch the homes of the midlands through the frequency of radio, bringing a little shine to their weekend through one of the toughest years we have all endured. When Tara is not on the mic she is studying for her Masters in Journalism in News and Sport at the University of Limerick.

Tara was nominated alongside presenters from Radio Nova, Newstalk, Beat 102-103 and QRadio.

All the winners on the night were announced at a virtual ceremony hosted by comedian and broadcaster Dermot Whelan.

Over 2,000 people in the radio industry across the whole island of Ireland logged on to watch the ceremony of which an Award is a prized accolade to take home.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media