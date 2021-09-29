Appeal withdrawn in relation to Offaly nursing home

AN appeal has been withdrawn in relation to the construction of a three storey, 90 bed nursing home, 77 residential units, and a single storey coffee shop, at Arden in Tullamore.

Offaly County Council gave the development planning approval on May 10 of this year. It was appealed to An Bord Pleanala on June 6.

The development which can now proceed, includes two, 2 storey apartment blocks made up of 16 apartments, bungalows, and one and two bedroom houses.

A new road and pedestrian access approximately 83m long from the existing roundabout and spur road at Arden road (R421) also forms part of the overall plan. Riverpoint Construction is the company behind the development.

Meanwhile, an appeal is also before An Bord Pleanala in connection with a four storey, 244 bedroom nursing home/rehabilitation and step down facility, on the site known locally as Wellwood Health Park just off the Tullamore N52 by-pass.

John Flanagan Developments Limited was given the green light for the facility earlier this year but has appealed the €225,738 in development contribution fees expected to be paid by the company to Offaly County Council.

The appeal was lodged by Scott Hobbs Planning Ltd on behalf of John Flanagan Developments Ltd which stated it considers that the developer contribution requirement is onerous as it does not recognise previous contribution payments by the appellant regarding the development at this site. Accordingly, it is considered that the contribution scheme has not been properly applied by Offaly county council.

A contribution of €500,000 was paid by the applicant in respect of a development started in 2007 but not completed.