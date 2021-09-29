Offaly motorcyclist in serious but stable condition in hospital after collision with a car

A n Offaly motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Birr / Roscrea road over the weekend.

The motorcyclist is a Croatian national who has been living and working in Birr for some years.

The middle aged man broke his leg and arm and is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Gardai sealed off the road on the N62 at Boveen Birr following the crash as the victim was taken to hospital in Tallaght.

Saturday's accident happened between the Birr man's motorcycle and a car, which was being driven by a female driver. There were no reports of the female driver receiving any injuries.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of road traffic collision on the N62 at Boveen in Birr, Co.Offaly, yesterday, 25th September 2021.

"The two vehicle collision occurred at approximately 6pm and involved a car and a motorcycle.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was later taken to Tallaght Hospital where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries."