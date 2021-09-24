Ryder Cup draw for Offaly Hospice this Saturday

A special Ryder Cup Draw in aid of Offaly Hospice takes place on Saturday next, 25 September in the Central Hotel at a unique cabaret event. Dave Lawlor, Martin Goulding and Joe Cooney from Midlands 103 will entertain the audience as part of the event and entrance to the event is free; please bring your Covid vaccination certificate.

"We are delighted with the response to our draw so far and tickets will continue to be sold this week in the Offaly Hospice shop and other outlets. Our sponsors have also been fantastic and they are listed below. Clearly, the people of Offaly have a great commitment to the building of hospice in Tullamore" states Noel Kelly, Chairman of the Faithful Golf Society, organisers of the event.

"With Shane Lowry as part of the European Team in the Ryder Cup, we are delighted that he gave us one of his golf bags to be auctioned as part of our fundraising. There is a bid of €1000 on the bag so far and bids are still welcome. We also have a framed oil painted portrait of Shane, by local artist Esther Lambe, as one of the prizes in the draw. Another prize is a framed Kartel shirt worn by Padraig Harrington in one of his US victories. A beautiful painting by another local artist, Eilish Fogarty, Bluebells in Charleville Castle, will go to another lucky winner. With 23 prizes in total, there will be many lucky winners" states Sean O' Brien, Captain of the Faithful Golf Society.

Entry to the Draw is only €5. Draw envelopes and sealed buckets are available in all golf clubs, in the Offaly Hospice Shop on Offaly St., the Central Hotel, Main St., Galvin For Men, Guy Clothing, Fox's Shop, Kilbride St., Tom Doolan's, Blueball. Tickets will also be on sale from Committee members Noel Kelly, 087 2765885; Sean O' Brien, 086 3892854; Martin O' Connor, 083 1017012 and Enda Mollen, 086 3235056. Tickets can also be bought online at www.offalyhospice.ie

The support of the following sponsors is much appreciated. Christine and Kim from Time For Me Salon, Denis O' Connell, Dolan's Pharmacy, Tom Doolan Blueball, Creggan Transport, Central Hotel, Tom Darcy Mountlucas, Aidan Colgan Portarlington, Esther Lambe, Eilish Fogarty, Seamie O' Connor, Ernst Pohl, Shane Lowry, Paddy Kelly, Galvin For Men(Les Keenaghan), Guy Clothing(Anthony Kearns), Tullamore, Edenderry, Esker Hills, Portarlington and New Forest Golf Clubs.