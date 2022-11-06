Juventus down Inter Milan as Lazio beat Roma in Derby della Capitale

Juventus recorded a 2-0 win over Inter Milan on Sunday night to move up to fifth in Serie A while Lazio claimed derby honours against Roma.

Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Fagioli scored in the second half as Juve secured their fourth victory and fourth clean sheet in as many league matches.

Earlier, former West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson fired Lazio to third with a 1-0 win over arch rivals Roma.

Pedro benefitted from Roger Ibanez’s mistake to cross for Anderson who scored with 29 minutes on the clock.

Moments later, Nicolo Zaniolo hit the woodwork, but Lazio held on to win the derby and move to within eight points of leaders Napoli following their win at Atalanta on Saturday.

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari watched from the stands – 10 days after he was attacked in a supermarket – to see his on-loan side Monza beat fellow strugglers’ Verona, with Carlos Augusto and Andrea Colpani on target.

Riccardo Orsolini and Stefan Posch cancelled out Sasa Lukic’s first-half penalty as Bologna came from behind to beat Torino 2-1, while Sampdoria suffered another defeat after Giacomo Bonaventura and Nikola Milenkovic struck in a 2-0 win for Fiorentina.

In France, Danilo Pereira’s late goal saw Paris St Germain secure a 2-1 win at Lorient and restore their five-point lead at the summit of Ligue 1.

Neymar opened the scoring for the visiting side with just nine minutes gone before Lorient struck back shortly after the interval when Terem Moffi converted a fine team move.

Moments later, Moffi struck the crossbar only for Pereira to head home Neymar’s cross after 81 minutes as PSG moved clear again of second-placed Lens, who won on Saturday.

Benjamin Bourigeaud netted from the penalty spot to take a point for Rennes in a 1-1 draw at Lille.

Jose Fonte scrambled home after 16 minutes to put Lille ahead before Bourigeaud registered his first league goal of the season after Jonathan Bamba fouled Christopher Wooh in the box.

Birger Meling was sent off for Rennes in the closing minutes, but the visitors held on to move back into third and one point ahead of Marseille, Monaco and Lorient.

Monaco temporarily moved above Rennes after Aleksandr Golovin and Breel Embolo both netted in a 2-0 win at Toulouse.

Gaetan Laborde’s second-half strike saw Nice run out 1-0 winners at Brest, while Folarin Balogun’s penalty with eight minutes left was enough for Reims to seal a 1-0 home win against Nantes.

Komnen Andric rescued a point for Clermont after Teji Savanier’s 10th-minute opener for Montpellier.

In the day’s final fixture Samuel Gigot’s goal shortly before the interval was enough for Marseille to beat Lyon and move up to fourth.

In Germany, Union Berlin threw away the chance to usurp Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga after they shipped five second-half goals at Bayer Leverkusen.

Moussa Diaby netted a double, while Adam Hlozek, Mitchel Bakker and Robert Andrich also hit the back of the net for Leverkusen to leave Union in third and two points adrift of Bayern.

In the day’s other fixture, Freiburg moved up to a second, and a point off the top, following second-half strikes from Jeong Woo-yeong and Michael Gregoritsch in a 2-0 victory over Cologne.

Atletico Madrid limped to a 1-1 draw against 10-man Espanyol in LaLiga to extend their winless streak to four matches in all competitions.

Leandro Cabrera was sent off for the visitors after only 28 minutes before Sergi Darder struck a surprise opener shortly after the hour mark.

Substitute Joao Felix rescued a draw with 12 minutes remaining, but fourth-placed Atletico are already 10 points behind leaders Barcelona.

In the late match, nine-man Real Betis squandered their chance to move above Atletico and into third after Nemanja Gudelj’s extraordinary strike saw Sevilla bounce back from Jesus Navas’ own goal to draw the Seville derby 1-1.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men before the interval, with Betis then down to nine after Borja Iglesias was dismissed in the opening minutes of the second half.

Elsewhere, Real Mallorca secured a 2-0 win at Villarreal, while 10-man Real Sociedad and Valencia shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw.