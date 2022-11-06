Search

06 Nov 2022

Pakistan beat Bangladesh to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Pakistan beat Bangladesh to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Nov 2022 9:19 AM

Pakistan benefited from South Africa’s shock loss to the Netherlands to claim a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Adelaide.

A Super 12s exit looked to be on the cards for Pakistan after defeats against both India and Zimbabwe but Babar Azam’s side kept themselves in the hunt by beating the Netherlands and South Africa.

Had South Africa won their final group game, also in Adelaide, then Sunday’s later game would have been irrelevant but the Proteas’ slip-up meant a straight shootout between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was outstanding in taking four for 22 as Bangladesh were restricted to 127 for eight, with Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 54 off 48 balls crucial for the Tigers, who won the toss.

There was controversy when the on-field lbw verdict against Shakib Al Hasan was upheld by the third umpire as technology was inconclusive about whether the Bangladesh captain had got bat to ball.

Bangladesh were on 70 for one at halfway but they lost momentum and wickets fell at regular intervals in the second half of their innings.

Pakistan openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan put on 57 in 10.3 overs, although the former looked short of fluency while the latter was given a let-off when he was dropped on nought by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

Babar contributed 25 off 33 deliveries while Rizwan made a run-a-ball 32 before Mohammad Haris injected some urgency into proceedings with 31 off 18.

Shan Masood made 24 off 14 balls to make sure there was no late drama as Pakistan ultimately coasted to victory with 11 balls remaining.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media