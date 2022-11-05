Gary Caldwell eyeing glamour FA Cup run after Exeter win at Port Vale

Gary Caldwell is promising to drive his Exeter City team to continue improving after the Scot oversaw a thrilling 3-2 FA Cup first-round win at Port Vale for a first victory since taking charge last month.

Archie Collins sunk Vale with a tremendous 89th-minute strike, only two minutes after Dan Butterworth’s low finish drew the hosts level.

Jevani Brown scored twice for Exeter, the striker’s second goal a wonderful effort from distance.

Vale manager Darrell Clarke, whose team led when Dennis Politic arrowed home after 25 minutes, admitted the home side paid the price for an “unacceptable” second-half performance.

Exeter are in the hat for round two for a fourth straight season and Caldwell is challenging his side to progress further and open up the possibility of springing a shock against Premier League opponents.

“I thought we were deserved winners, our second-half performance was much better than the first and it was fantastic to get that first win,” said Caldwell.

“Every goal was good and the quality we have in attacking areas is really dangerous.

“Jevani has that class and quality and I was delighted with his goal. Archie Collins’ goal was outstanding too.

“There is a team every year that produces that cup shock and I challenged the players, saying, ‘Why can’t it be us?’ We have done the first part and put ourselves in the next round.

“It is my best [FA Cup win], the most recent one is always the best.

“To win my first game is so important, going into the league games and building confidence in the group.

“My job is to push them and show them areas they can improve and drive them to be better.

“I think they can be better but I have been delighted with their attitude and application and their desire in every game has been first class.”

Port Vale missed a chance to avenge a 4-0 League One reverse to Exeter at the outset of the season.

Clarke was furious Exeter’s opening goal was allowed to stand after the ball appeared to go out of play in the build-up.

And the ex-Bristol Rovers boss pointed the finger at keeper Aidan Stone for twice conceding from distance, after the two goals Port Vale let-in at Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, when Jack Stevens was in goal, came from outside the box.

“They got a goal two minutes before half-time, which was two yards out of play, but we didn’t get that,” said Clarke.

“The linesman was looking at the line and the fourth official was sitting there with his mic on doing nothing.

“Then we didn’t reset. We looked flat in the second half, which was unacceptable.

“We only have ourselves to blame that we are out of the cup.

“We were sloppy in possession and they were overrunning us at times.

“And the manner of the goals, one from 25 yards and another from 30 yards, that is four goals out of the past five from outside the box.

“The keepers need to do better and save shots, that is what they are paid to do.

“We should have been more ruthless in the first half, we had a one-on-one and hit the bar.

“We have to take full responsibility for why we are out of the FA Cup and take it on the chin.”