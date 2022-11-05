Archie Collins the late hero as Exeter edge five-goal cup cracker at Port Vale

Archie Collins stunned Port Vale with a crackerjack 89th-minute goal to secure a 3-2 FA Cup first-round victory for Exeter City over their League One rivals at Vale Park.

Hosts Vale thought they had secured a replay when Dan Butterworth side-footed home a low cross from substitute Mal Benning with three minutes remaining.

But Collins bent home from 25 yards to earn Gary Caldwell a first win as Exeter boss in the Scot’s third game in charge – and book a second-round spot for the Grecians for a fourth straight season.

Dennis Politic opened the scoring after 25 minutes, the Vale forward collecting Blackburn loanee Butterworth’s clever pass to arrow home an angled drive.

Jevani Brown stroked in first-time from Jay Stansfield’s cut-back to equalise two minutes before the break.

And Brown appeared poised to finish as the matchwinner when the striker arced an exceptional 66th-minute long-range shot into the top corner for his 10th goal of the campaign.

There would be more drama as the teams traded late goals, however, and after midfielder Collins’ strike there was time for Butterworth to work Exeter goalkeeper Jamal Blackman with a volley through a crowded penalty area.