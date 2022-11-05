Newport see off Colchester to book their place in FA Cup second round

Matt Bloomfield’s first FA Cup outing as manager ended in disappointment as Newport County earned a 2-0 win over his Colchester side at Rodney Parade to reach the second round.

Cameron Norman’s flick-on from a long throw deflected into the net off goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara in the first half and substitute Aaron Lewis got County’s second with 14 minutes left.

There was little for either team to shout about in an uneventful opening but the game sprung to life midway through the first half when Norman’s shot from 30 yards was pushed over the crossbar.

County continued to apply the pressure and, after Mickey Demetriou’s long throw caused problems for the away defence, Norman’s flick hit O’Hara and crossed the line.

Alan Judge brought the first save out of Joe Day just after the restart before County defender James Clarke saw his backheel come off the base of the post.

But the hosts ensured there would be no way back for the U’s when Lewis curled beyond O’Hara with a composed finish late on.