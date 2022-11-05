Search

05 Nov 2022

Luke Norris strike edges Stevenage into FA Cup round two

Luke Norris struck the winner 18 minutes from time as Stevenage edged into the second round of the FA Cup with an entertaining 3-2 win over Gateshead on Tyneside.

Stevenage dominated the first half forcing Gateshead keeper James Montgomery into a string of saves, the visitors good value for their two-goal interval lead.

Jordan Roberts had already gone close when his 21st minute angled shot bounced into the net off the far post.

There was controversy over Stevenage’s second after 34 minutes as the ball looked to have gone out of play before an under pressure Kenton Richardson headed Dean Campbell’s dangerous cross into his own net.

An outplayed Gateshead were back in it 10 minutes after the break.

Will Harris’ first goal for the club, a deflected 20-yard drive, beat Boro keeper Aaron Chapman.

Chapman was beaten again nine minutes later when Middlesbrough loanee Kami Conteh’s well-struck long-range drive took a slight deflection on its way into the net.

A mix-up in the Heed’s inexperienced back line gifted Boro sub Norris a 72nd-minute winner, and Roberts was then sent off on 82 minutes for kicking out at Heed defender Jevon Mills.

