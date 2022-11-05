Al Dancer victory has thoughts very much with Thomas and Walters

Al Dancer was a moving winner of the Boylesports Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree for trainer Sam Thomas and owner Dai Walters.
Thomas and Walters were involved in a helicopter crash on Tuesday in woodland in Llanelidan, near Ruthin, in north Wales.
While initially it appeared all passengers had escaped serious injury, 77-year-old Walters is now in intensive care.
Thomas had only had one runner since the accident, with Range, part-owned by Walters, finishing second in a Chepstow bumper on Wednesday.
Al Dancer (5-1) was a classy performer in his younger days for Nigel Twiston-Davies, but was in danger of losing his way before joining Thomas.
The grey took to the National fences with aplomb, but had to be brave at the finish as Gesskille came with a late run under Henry Brooke, only to fail by the narrowest of margins.
