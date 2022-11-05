Search

05 Nov 2022

Matthew Daly sends Harrogate through against Bradford

05 Nov 2022 3:37 PM

Harrogate put their struggling League Two form to one side to knock out Bradford from the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory at Valley Parade.

Simon Weaver’s side, who had won their two previous visits to their Yorkshire neighbours but were winless in their last three matches, went in front after nine minutes and held on to book their place in the second round.

Jack Muldoon cut inside to set up Matthew Daly, whose shot went in off a post despite goalkeeper Harry Lewis getting a touch.

Tyreik Wright led Bradford’s response, heading wide from Matty Foulds’ cross and then twice going close.

But the visitors should have increased their lead after 35 minutes after a mistake from Romoney Crichlow allowed Danny Grant to go clear. The striker only had Lewis to beat but curled his shot well wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Lewis saved from Jaheim Headley and Crichlow blocked Muldoon’s goal-bound shot in front of the line as Harrogate threatened again on the break in the second half.

Dion Pereira and Scott Banks had chances for Bradford but Harrogate defended strongly and deserved their victory.

