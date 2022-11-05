Search

05 Nov 2022

Connor Wickham shoots down South Shields as Forest Green forge ahead in FA Cup

Connor Wickham shoots down South Shields as Forest Green forge ahead in FA Cup

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Nov 2022 3:19 PM

Connor Wickham scored twice on his return to the north east as Forest Green came through a severe test by winning 2-0 at Northern Premier League side South Shields in the FA Cup first round.

The opening 25 minutes were all about the Sky Bet League One side as they created the first meaningful chances, with home goalkeeper Myles Boney denying Corey O’Keefe and Regan Hendry sending an overhead kick wide of the far post.

A deserved breakthrough arrived just before the half-hour mark as former Sunderland striker Wickham headed an O’Keefe cross beyond the helpless Boney from around six yards out.

With their seventh-tier hosts struggling to make an impact, Rovers continued to monopolise the opportunities as Hendry curled narrowly wide and Armani Little sent a low drive beyond the far post just seconds before the interval.

Kevin Phillips’ Shields side looked far more lively after the break as they took the game to their visitors, with Dillon Morse and Michael Woods going close with headers within 10 minutes of the restart.

But their best opportunity to at least force a replay came midway through the half when wing-back Blair Adams burst into the left-hand side of the Rovers area only to send a stinging angled drive into the side netting.

Despite enjoying the majority of the second-half possession and going close with a late volley from Tom Broadbent, the hosts suffered a late blow when Wickham doubled his tally with a stunning long-range effort from halfway that sailed over the backtracking keeper and sent his side into Monday’s second-round draw.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media