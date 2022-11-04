Tom Conlon expected to feature when Port Vale take on Exeter

Tom Conlon could feature for Port Vale when they take on Exeter in the FA Cup.

The forward returned to the starting XI against Wycombe in midweek and scored the equaliser for Vale to rescue a point.

Ben Garrity and Will Forrester will both be checked ahead of the clash after missing the Chairboys game through injury.

Dave Worrall could also be involved after returning from illness to make an appearance from the bench in midweek.

Cheick Diabate will be assessed for Exeter ahead of the trip to Vale Park.

He made an appearance from the bench against Plymouth having returned from a foot injury, but manager Gary Caldwell said the defender has not trained since the game.

Jonathan Grounds is edging closer to a return from a calf injury, but the Vale game is likely to come too soon.

Harry Kite could also feature after coming into the starting line-up against the Pilgrims.