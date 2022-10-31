Kevin Manning calls time on riding career after Galway victory

Kevin Manning announced his retirement from the saddle after riding Vocal Studies to victory at Galway.

Manning, 55, has ridden throughout most of his illustrious career for legendary trainer Jim Bolger, who is also his father-in-law.

Together the pair have won a huge haul of major races across Ireland, the United Kingdom and France, as well as a Hong Kong Cup with Alexander Goldrun.

Perhaps Manning’s most famous success came in the 2008 Derby at Epsom on New Approach, a horse on whom he also won an Irish Champion Stakes and a Dewhurst. Manning and Bolger won the latter contest a further four times with Teofilo, Intense Focus, Parish Hall and Dawn Approach in a golden spell between 2006 and 2012.

Upon dismounting having won the Corrib Food Products Maiden, Manning said: “I’ve had a great career, I can’t complain, things have gone well and I’ve enjoyed some great days.

“I have been very lucky to ride some very good horses along the way and owe Jim and Jackie (Bolger) everything.

“I was suspended for this weekend, which is the end of the grass season, and I had some good rides today and said to myself it is time to call it quits if one of these wins.”