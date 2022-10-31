Search

31 Oct 2022

Russell retains Ahoy Senor faith following Wetherby disappointment

Russell retains Ahoy Senor faith following Wetherby disappointment

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 1:29 PM

Lucinda Russell says she is looking forward to Ahoy Senor having a rematch with Bravemansgame following her stable star’s below-par run in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

Winner of last season’s Mildmay Novices’ Chase, Ahoy Senor was sent off the 11-10 favourite, but raced freely and his jumping was far from perfect.

The seven-year-old was last of the five runners, some 40 lengths behind runaway winner Bravemansgame, whom he had beaten at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in the past two seasons.

A return to Aintree for the Many Clouds Chase on December 3 is on the agenda for the gelding.

“Ahoy Senor is absolutely fine, but of course we will check him and keep an eye on him,” said Russell. “He was too fresh and his jumping got him into trouble.

“It is what it is. We just have to get ready now for the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.”

She added: “Bravemansgame was very impressive. I thought he looked fantastic and Paul Nicholls has done a great job. I’m just sorry it wasn’t our horse that was fighting out the finish with him, but these things happen and we look forward to the next rematch.”

Ahoy Senor unshipped Derek Fox on his first start last season in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle, a race in which stablemate Corach Rambler finished fifth on Sunday.

Winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in March, the eight-year-old was using his seasonal return over two miles and four furlongs as a stepping stone to the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury.

Russell said: “I felt the trip was always going to be on the short side.

“It is good to get him started again and he goes for the Coral Gold Cup. He was in fine form afterwards and probably needed it, but he will be sharper for the run and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season with him.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media