Search

30 Oct 2022

Wolves will ‘find solutions’ to their striker shortage as Diego Costa serves ban

Wolves will ‘find solutions’ to their striker shortage as Diego Costa serves ban

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Oct 2022 2:01 PM

Ruben Neves insists Wolves will “find solutions” after their striker crisis deepened following Diego Costa’s red card at Brentford.

Wanderers drafted in former Chelsea frontman Costa as a free agent last month after injuries to fellow forwards Raul Jimenez and Sasa Kalajdzic.

But they now face being without the 34-year-old for the next three matches after he was sent off for head-butting Ben Mee towards the end of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Brentford in the Premier League.

Neves, whose goal cancelled out Mee’s opener, told Wolves’ website: “We’ve been talking about strikers since the beginning of the season. We had Raul injured, then Sasa injured, now we have Diego out for three games.

“We’ll find solutions, we don’t have a big squad, but I’m sure we have players than can do that because we have a lot of quality, a lot of spirit, so someone will do the work and do it really well.”

Mee’s acrobatic scissor kick gave Brentford the lead but Neves replied less than two minutes later with a thunderous finish from the edge of the area.

Bees defender Rico Henry said: “We came into the game wanting to win.

“It was frustrating to concede two minutes after we’d scored. We needed to block the shot. A few of the boys were around it.

“It was a good goal from Ben Mee. I’ve not seen him do that before. Credit to him and credit to the boys for digging deep.

“We created a couple of chances which we could have scored from, and that’s something to take into the next game.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media