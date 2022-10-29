Search

29 Oct 2022

Proschema goes one better than last year in Wetherby hurdle feature

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Oct 2022 4:24 PM

Proschema was delivered with a perfectly-timed run to go one place better than last year in the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby.

Beaten just under three lengths by Indefatigable in the Grade Two affair 12 months ago, Proschema (9-2) made no mistake this time as he powered to a 10-length verdict over Thomas Darby.

Threeunderthrufive set out to make all in the three-mile contest, with Harry Skelton content to settle Proschema through the early exchanges, biding his time for a run in the straight.

A couple of jumping errors at the fifth and fourth flights from home put Threeunderthrufive under pressure, allowing Thomas Derby to hit the front, but all the while Skelton was stalking the leader and he was fairly cantering down to the last.

When given the signal, the Dan Skelton-trained Proschema accelerated away to claim a stylish success, with 7-4 favourite Sporting John failing to figure.

“I’m delighted and that was sublime from Harry,” said a delighted Skelton.

“I wouldn’t say he was unlucky in this race last year, but we felt he was a better horse coming here today.

“He’s had a few problems with his joints over the years and it’s probably just taken him until now to grow out of those.”

He added: “We’ll probably go to Newbury (for the Long Distance Hurdle), but we’ll keep him away from heavy ground during the winter. He’s a million to one to go for the Long Walk at Ascot and probably a zillion to one to go for the Cleeve at Cheltenham in January.

“We’ll look at Newbury and then Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring.”

