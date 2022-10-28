Injury headache for Mark Fotheringham as Huddersfield host Millwall

Huddersfield remain without a number of players for Saturday’s visit of Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship.

Boss Mark Fotheringham saw his team battle to a goalless draw away to Middlesbrough last weekend with six members of his squad on the sidelines.

Captain Jonathan Hogg (calf) sat out the stalemate on the road and is unlikely to return.

Will Boyle (hip), Pat Jones (hamstring), Tyreece Simpson (knee) and Matty Pearson (foot) are the other absentees, but Tino Anjorin could return after illness.

Millwall beat West Brom last time out but saw Shaun Hutchinson forced off at half-time.

Centre-back Hutchinson is unlikely to return and manager Gary Rowett is already without two other senior players.

Murray Wallace (groin) and Ryan Leonard (hamstring) also sat out the victory over the Baggies.

Charlie Cresswell could be an option to replace Hutchinson again after a fine cameo on Saturday.