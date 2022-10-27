Illness adds to Hartlepool woes ahead of Grimsby clash

Hartlepool’s selection woes ahead of the League Two game with Grimsby have been compounded by an illness bug sweeping the camp.

Boss Keith Curle has refused to give names of people affected but he is already low on numbers.

Jamie Sterry (calf) and Rollin Menayese (ankle) are definitely out while Mark Shelton (calf), Mouhamed Niang (hamstring) and Tom Crawford are all doubts.

Striker Jack Hamilton could be closing in on a return after an ankle injury.

Grimsby have no fresh injuries following the midweek loss at Barrow.

Anthony Glennon is still ill and will not feature, while Danny Amos will be assessed after returning to training following a similar complaint.

Jordan Maguire-Drew is set for several more weeks out with a calf injury while Brendon Kiernan is missing due to personal reasons.

Boss Paul Hurst says he is contemplating changes after that defeat to Barrow.