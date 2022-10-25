Ben Heneghan an injury doubt as Sheffield Wednesday host Bristol Rovers

Ben Heneghan is expected to miss Sheffield Wednesday’s League One clash with Bristol Rovers.
The defender came off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Lincoln with the severity of the injury unknown.
Heneghan joins Akin Famewo and Reece James on the sidelines to add to Darren Moore’s injury problems.
Dominic Iorfa could come in or Liam Palmer may drop back into defence.
Bristol Rovers are likely to be without three key players for the trip to Hillsborough.
Paul Coutts suffered an ankle injury in training and, while he has avoided a break, did some damage to a tendon.
John Marquis (knee) and James Connolly (back) have only just returned to training and the duo will be assessed ahead of the game.
Defender James Connolly is waiting for his comeback after returning to training following two months out with a stress fracture.
