Search

21 Oct 2022

The highs and lows of Steven Gerrard’s career in England

The highs and lows of Steven Gerrard’s career in England

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Oct 2022 12:35 AM

Former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard has left his role as Aston Villa manager after his side’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.

Gerrard has been in the job less than a year after signing a three-and-a-half year contract in November 2021.

Here, the PA news agency takes a brief look at Gerrard’s ups and downs in the English top flight.

HIGHS

Premier League debut


An 18-year-old Gerrard made his Liverpool Premier League debut on November 29, 1998 against Blackburn as a last-minute substitute for Vegard Heggem. He went on to make 12 league appearances in his breakthrough season.

Old Trafford delight

One of the enduring images of Gerrard’s long career was of him scoring a penalty in the 4-1 humiliation of arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in March 2009 before running away kissing the Liverpool crest on his shirt and then planting another on a television camera in front of the away fans.

Made captain

Having served his apprenticeship as vice-captain the previous year, boyhood Reds fan Gerrard was handed the armband in October 2003 when manager Gerard Houllier decided to replace Sami Hyypia as skipper. “It was a big moment for me – one of the best days of my life really,” said Gerrard.

Derby hat-trick

Gerrard was always the man for the moment and on David Moyes’ 10-year anniversary at Everton, the midfielder stole the headlines on his 400th appearance for the club with a first Anfield derby hat-trick in 77 years in March 2012. A cool lob over Tim Howard was followed by clinical finishes from Luis Suarez assists.

Winning start at Villa

He replaced Dean Smith as Villa boss in November 2021 after guiding Rangers to their first Scottish title in 10 years and leaving them four points clear of arch-rivals Celtic at the top of the table. Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said at the time: “It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa.”

LOWS

First sending off

Gerrard made his name as a combative midfielder and eight career red cards almost came with the territory. His first was as a 19-year-old when he came off the bench in the second half of a 1999 Merseyside derby at Anfield and, with his side losing, was dismissed for a reckless 90th-minute lunge on Kevin Campbell.

Horror tackle on Naysmith

Matches against Everton always raised the local lad’s blood pressure but Gerrard overstepped the mark with an ugly two-footed tackle on Gary Naysmith. The incident in December 2002 was missed by referee Graham Poll but an FA disciplinary panel retrospectively banned him for three matches.

United drubbing

Old Trafford holds mixed emotions for Gerrard and this was one of his lowest in April 2003. Hyypia was sent off after just four minutes and Liverpool went on to lose 4-0, their heaviest defeat for 50 years to their arch-rivals.

Title dreams slip away

The one trophy missing from Gerrard’s considerable playing CV was a league title and he came so close in 2014. Brendan Rodgers’ side were on a 16-match unbeaten run in late April and top of the table with three matches to go. Gerrard’s stumble allowed Demba Ba to score the crucial first goal at Anfield which led to a 2-0 defeat, taking their destiny out of Liverpool’s hands, and remains an incident still recounted by opposition fans.

More red mist

As Gerrard’s career began to wind down, Rodgers began to use him sparingly and was benched for the March 2015 Anfield meeting with United. Trailing 1-0, the frustrated captain was introduced for the start of the second half but lasted just 38 seconds before being sent off for a stamp on Ander Herrera.

Departs Villa Park

Villa slumped to a sixth defeat of the season at Fulham, remaining outside the bottom three only on goal difference and Gerrard’s departure was confirmed shortly after. The former Rangers boss had guided the midlanders to only two league wins this season and despite saying he would not quit in his post-match interview after his players had been booed off the pitch for the second successive game, he was on his way out of Villa Park later the same evening.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media