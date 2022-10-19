Darwin Nunez header earns Liverpool a narrow victory over West Ham

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez grabbed his first Anfield goal as Jurgen Klopp’s men clung on for a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham thanks to Alisson Becker’s first-half penalty save.

Nunez struck in the 23rd minute when he drifted in front of Thilo Kehrer to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ cross with a header that gave Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski no chance.

Alisson came to his side’s rescue by saving Jarrod Bowen’s penalty late in the first period, and was the hero again five minutes from time when he produced a brilliant close-range stop to deny Gianluca Scamacca an equaliser.

Goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured an impressive 2-0 win for Manchester United against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Fred fired home with a deflected effort before captain Fernandes wrapped up the points with a superb curling strike in the 69th minute.

Spurs were lucky not to fall to a heavier defeat against Erik ten Hag’s buoyant home side, with Antony hitting the outside of a post and Hugo Lloris producing a string of key saves.

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten run under Graham Potter but had to settle for a point after a damp squib of a derby at Brentford finished goalless.

The Blues extended their run of clean sheets to five games but there was a distinct lack of cutting edge and another injury scare for England boss Gareth Southgate after midfielder Conor Gallagher limped off early on.

Miguel Almiron’s fifth goal of the season handed in-form Newcastle a third win in four games as they ground their way to a 1-0 victory over Everton.

The Paraguay international’s class 31st-minute finish was enough to clinch the three points on a night when Eddie Howe’s side were not at their best and had to survive a second-half fightback by the Toffees to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Everton were outclassed for much of the first period but improved markedly after the break without troubling Magpies keeper Nick Pope, and slipped to a third consecutive defeat as a result.

Southampton eased the mounting pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl by edging to a 1-0 win over south-coast rivals Bournemouth.

Che Adams’ early header proved the only goal of the game at the Vitality Stadium as the Saints ended a five-match unbeaten run and kept a first clean sheet in 17 top-flight games.

The Cherries dominated for much of the second half but failed to summon enough of an attacking threat as they slid to their first defeat in seven games under the guidance of interim boss Gary O’Neil.