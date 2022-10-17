Search

17 Oct 2022

Joel Piroe suspended for Swansea’s clash with Reading

Joel Piroe suspended for Swansea’s clash with Reading

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Oct 2022 3:32 PM

Swansea forward Joel Piroe will sit out Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Reading through suspension.

Piroe is banned after being sent off for lashing out at midfielder Josh Cullen during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Burnley.

Defender Ryan Manning will be assessed after missing the game at Turf Moor through injury.

However, midfielder Joe Allen and forward Jamie Paterson will be absent once again as they continue to work their way back to fitness.

Reading will make a late check on goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who missed Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by managerless West Brom with a similar illness to the one which kept manager Paul Ince from the dugout.

Dean Bouzanis deputised, but the Royals are hopeful that Middlesbrough loanee Lumley will be available for selection in South Wales.

Junior Hoilett and Tom Ince returned against the Baggies and Shane Long was an unused substitute despite being struck down by illness, while Ovie Ejaria was left out as a precaution and could make the squad.

However, Ince still has a lengthy casualty list with Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Liam Moore, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez and Baba Rahman all still sidelined.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media