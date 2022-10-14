Search

14 Oct 2022

Celtic still without injured Jota but Liel Abada passes fitness test

Celtic still without injured Jota but Liel Abada passes fitness test

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 4:11 PM

Jota will remain out for Celtic’s cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian but fellow winger Liel Abada has been passed fit.

Jota missed Tuesday’s Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig with a minor muscle injury while Abada went off before the break with a dead leg.

David Turnbull and Stephen Welsh will also miss Saturday’s game along with Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Jota is not available still. We are being conservative with him. We expect him to be back in training next week at some point. Liel is fine, he has trained.

“The only ones from the other night are David Turnbull, he picked up a bit of a knock on his ankle so he’s out, and Welshy picked up a knock in training so he is out.”

Starfelt could be struggling to return before the World Cup along with McGregor, with both nursing knee injuries.

The Swedish defender has not played since the 4-0 win over Rangers on September 3.

“It’s still a couple of weeks, but he is out there training,” Postecoglou said.

“We are hopeful for before the break but the reality is there’s so many games, you’d have to think abut which game you put him in because we don’t have a lot of recovery between games these days.

“He is out running but it will be at least a couple of weeks before we can even consider him for selection.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media