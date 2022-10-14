Moussa Djenepo a doubt for Southampton’s clash with West Ham

Southampton midfielder Moussa Djenepo is a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League match against West Ham.
Djenepo has been absent from training through illness, and faces a late call on his match fitness.
Romeo Lavia is stepping up his recovery from a hamstring problem, while defender Tino Livramento (knee) is a long-term absentee.
West Ham will check on defenders Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna (hamstring) after both players limped out of Thursday’s win over Anderlecht – with Dawson having replaced Ogbonna in the first half before later going off himself because of a dead leg.
German defender Thilo Kehrer is available after sitting out on Thursday as a precaution, while forward Michail Antonio could return from illness and Kurt Zouma, who has also been unwell, will be assessed.
Winger Maxwel Cornet is still out with a calf strain, while defender Nayef Aguerd (ankle) continues his own recovery.
Southampton provisional squad: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Aribo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Diallo, Armstrong, Adams, McCarthy, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Larios, Maitland-Niles, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, Mara, Walcott.
West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Cresswell, Coufal, Dawson, Kehrer, Fornals, Paqueta, Soucek, Rice, Scamacca, Bowen, Areola, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Lanzini, Downes, Antonio, Benrahma.
Trick or Treat on the Street is a free ticketed event that will premiere on Saturday October 29th 2022 at Emmet Square, Birr from 3pm to 8pm.
Yvonne Farrell from Tullamore and Shelley McNamara founders of Grafton Architects who have been appointed consultants for the Tullamore Harbour Masterplan
Pictured are the Coolderry Central School whole school - staff and pupils - after their walk for European Schools Sports Day.
Enda Dowd, Athlone presents the Thrombosis Ireland Warrior Award to Annmarie Kirwan Clinical Nurse Specialist and Maureen Rasuol, Clinical Nurse Manager
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.