Search

14 Oct 2022

Jarrod Bowen can become a leading goalscorer for West Ham – David Moyes

Jarrod Bowen can become a leading goalscorer for West Ham – David Moyes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 1:50 PM

David Moyes believes Jarrod Bowen can become a leading goalscorer for West Ham as his influence on the team grows.

Bowen found the net in Thursday night’s 2-1 Europa Conference League win over Anderlecht, his sixth European goal for the Hammers, which moves him level with Johnny Byrne and David Cross for the most in the club’s history.

And with goals in each of his last two Premier League appearances too, Moyes sees a player growing in confidence after a slow start to the season, and one whose future might be as a centre-forward.

“He’s getting a real consistency,” Moyes said. “Maybe he started a little slower, but he’s back closer to his form now. He’s looking like he’s going to score and create chances too.

“He’s in better condition now than he was at the start too. It was difficult for the players who were involved in the internationals over the summer.

“You can see the improvement in him, technically he’s faster and quicker than he’s been and tactically too. If you think of the best wingers over the years, nearly all of them became centre-forwards and goalscorers and maybe you can see that in Jarrod too.

“If you look at his goalscoring record over the years it has been pretty good and it’s been that way consistently for us too.”

Bowen will be taking aim at Southampton on Sunday as Moyes’ side seek to build on back-to-back wins which have lifted them up to 13th place.

“We needed it, we’re not daft, we knew we needed a couple of wins and we got them,” said Moyes, whose side had been lingering around the bottom three before the 2-0 win over Wolves coming out of the international break.

“We felt there were some mitigating circumstances why we were a little behind at the start of the season, but we’re getting players back and when we get them back I think we’re a good team.”

To that end, Moyes offered positive news on Michail Antonio, Kurt Zouma and Thilo Kehrer, who all missed Thursday’s match.

“Antonio is a little bit better,” Moyes said of the forward, who was ill. “Kurt has got a little bit of the sniffles, so we will need to see how he is as well.

“Thilo was more of a precaution than anything. We expect him to be OK (for Southampton).”

However, Maxwel Cornet is out with a calf strain, while Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna must be assessed after being forced off on Thursday night.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

John Downey is pictured with his family, wife Jacinta, daughter Aishling, sons Colin, Owen and James as he is about the cut the cake to mark his retirement as principal of St Cronan’s NS Lusmagh.

Home

Popular principal in Offaly school retires

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media