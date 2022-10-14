Fleetwood assessing defender Toto Nsiala ahead of Shrewsbury visit

Toto Nsiala is a doubt for Fleetwood’s game against Shrewsbury.
The defender came off in the second half of the draw at Portsmouth last week.
Drew Baker, who replaced him, is standing by to deputise again but Jayden Reid (hamstring) and Louis Thompson (broken leg) remain on the sidelines for boss Scott Brown.
Michael Devlin also came off against Pompey while Darnell Johnson has an Achilles problem.
Shrewsbury welcome back Tom Flanagan for the trip to Highbury.
The defender is available after a one-match ban for collecting five bookings in the first 10 games of the season.
Fellow defender Matthew Pennington is a doubt after coming off in the 2-1 win over MK Dons.
He suffered a groin injury and boss Steve Cotterill will make a late decision on the former Everton youngster.
