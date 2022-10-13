Search

13 Oct 2022

Max O’Leary could retain starting spot in goal for Bristol City against Millwall

13 Oct 2022 7:57 PM

Max O’Leary could get a second consecutive start between the posts for Bristol City after impressing in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Preston.

Robins captain Dan Bentley also remains an option for Nigel Pearson after he was dropped in favour of the Irish keeper for the midweek clash, which saw City claim their first win in six games.

Kal Naismith is making progress after suffering a calf injury in the Robins’ 0-0 draw with Coventry earlier this month but is a doubt for Saturday’s visit of Millwall, while Kane Wilson is set for a lengthy spell away from the squad as he recovers from knee surgery.

Matty James (groin) also looks likely to miss another match, while Timm Klose could make his second league start of the season.

Gary Rowett looks set to name a similar starting line-up to the one that beat Middlesbrough 2-0 on Saturday.

Zian Flemming scored both goals in that meeting and will hope to continue his good form this weekend.

Mason Bennett, Tom Bradshaw and Shaun Hutchinson have all returned to the Lions’ squad in recent weeks, with no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Ashton Gate.

Ryan Leonard (hamstring) is still a few weeks away from a return.

