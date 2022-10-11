Lionesses’ winning run comes to an end as they are held by Czech Republic

England’s 15-game winning streak came to an end as the Lionesses played out a 0-0 draw against the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium.

After beating the United States 2-1 at Wembley on Friday, England did manage to maintain their now 24-game unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman.

However, they could not stretch their run of successive victories despite hitting the woodwork twice, in front of 21,222 on the south coast.

It was a game of milestones and first appearances with Lucy Bronze gaining her 100th England cap, while Esme Morgan made her debut and Lauren James her first start.

The visitors had a chance in the second minute from a corner, but the shot from Klara Cahynova went over the bar.

England came close in the fourth minute but Lauren James – on her first Lionesses start – saw a shot rebound off the post.

Just before half-time Chloe Kelly headed wide at the far post after a lofted cross from Chelsea’s James, in a half of meagre chances and little creativity going forwards from either side.

At the start of the second half, the Czech Republic were still defending well with good organisation, but Lauren Hemp managed to get a header towards the goal, although it was always looping over.

The visitors had to resort to attempts from distance as their tactics did not support attacking in numbers. Tereza Krejcirikova tried her luck just before the hour mark but her shot was well wide of the target.

England looked to be edging closer to breaking the deadlock and the visitors had to scramble the ball off the line after Hemp’s shot rebounded off the post and almost fell for Fran Kirby – but the ball was cleared.

Esme Morgan was brought on for her England debut in the second half as Wiegman’s team sought a breakthrough.

Czech Republic’s Gabriela Slajsova had to be taken off on a stretcher just before the halfway point in the second half.

Although Kirby had an effort tipped over in the 86th minute, there was to be no way through for the home side and the contest finished goalless.