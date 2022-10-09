Barcelona back on top in LaLiga after holding on to beat Celta Vigo

Barcelona moved back to the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Nou Camp.

Real Madrid had retaken first place on Saturday after beating Getafe.

Pedri set Barca on their way when he broke the deadlock in the 17th minute after slotting home from close range after a cross from the left was blocked, but fell straight at his feet.

Early in the second half, Oscar Rodriguez missed the chance to equalise for Celta Vigo before Jorgen Strand Larsen saw his goal ruled out for offside.

Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a fine save from Iago Aspas late on with the Celta forward also striking the post during stoppage time as Barca held out and moved level on 22 points with their title rivals.

Real Sociedad sit sixth after Brais Mendez’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 home win over Villarreal, while strugglers Cadiz and Espanyol drew 2-2.

In the Bundesliga, Union Berlin kept themselves top of the table with a 1-0 win at Stuttgart, who finished with 10 men.

Well, Unioner, that was fantastic. It was hard fought, but you have made us all so proud. The fans were amazing, how you travelled all that way… None of you ever stopped. And now… Bloody hell, there's breathing space at the top. Eisern Union!!!!

Paul Jaeckel’s header finally broke the deadlock with 15 minutes left, before Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy was sent off for a second caution during the closing stages.

Freiburg sit second, now two points off the top, after a late goal from Kevin Schade secured a 2-2 draw at Hertha Berlin.

Borussia Monchengladbach recorded a first Rhein derby win in four attempts as they beat 10-man Cologne 5-2.

Marvin Friedrich put the hosts ahead, only for Florian Kainz to swiftly respond with a 31st-minute penalty.

The Cologne midfielder was then sent off just before half-time for a second yellow card, with Ramy Bensebaini converting from the resulting spot-kick.

Lars Stindl’s 25-yard drive made it 3-1 early in the second half with Bensebaini turning home a fourth goal.

Denis Huseinbasic reduced the deficit with seven minutes left, but Marcus Thuram scored Monchengladbach’s fifth in stoppage time.

Napoli made it five straight Serie A victories as they won 4-1 away at struggling Cremonese to move back top.

Matteo Politano’s penalty had given Napoli the lead midway through the first half, but Cremonese equalised through Cyriel Dessers soon after the restart.

A towering header from Giovanni Simeone restored Napoli’s advantage, with Hirving Lozano and Mathias Olivera both scoring in stoppage time.

Udinese fought back from 2-0 down with goals from Gerard Deulofeu and Nehuen Perez to earn a 2-2 home draw against top-four rivals Atalanta, who now sit two points behind Napoli.

"We're happy with the win – we know we can play better than we did today, but the three points were the most important thing." 💬 – Chris Smalling

Chris Smalling and Paulo Dybala, from the penalty spot, were on target as Roma beat 10-man Lecce 2-1, with midfielder Morten Hjulmand sent off during the first half.

Strugglers Verona suffered a fourth straight league defeat as they controversially went down 2-1 at Salernitana.

Boulaye Dia scored a stoppage-time winner after which both sides were reduced to 10 men as tempers boiled over.

In Ligue 1, Lorient moved to within a point of leaders Paris St Germain after they won 2-1 at bottom club Brest.

After PSG were held to an unexpected goalless draw by Reims on Saturday, Lorient took full advantage to record a sixth straight league victory, coming from behind with a brace from Terem Moffi.

Lens failed to make up ground on the top three after a 1-0 defeat at Lille, while Monaco won 2-0 at Montpellier to sit fifth and Rennes beat strugglers Nantes 3-0.