England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying

England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024.

Italy beat Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.

The Three Lions will also face Ukraine, who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini welcomed the draw, telling Sky Sports: “I think it’s always good to play against England in Wembley. It’s a good thing.

“It don’t change nothing for us. Maybe Italy and England will be favourites in this group, but it’s important to play all the games 100 per cent.”

Scotland, aiming to qualify for a second successive Euros, have been drawn against three-time European champions Spain in Group A, along with Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Wales will feel they have a good chance of reaching a third consecutive major tournament, with 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia their toughest opponents in Group D.

Rob Page’s team will also face Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

Page said on Sky Sports: “I think we’re pretty pleased with the group. We’ve avoided some teams like Belgium, who we’ve played quite a bit in recent years.

“If you try to forecast what teams you’d prefer compared to others we’re not far from it. Overall, pretty pleased.”

On the prospect of facing Croatia’s Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, he said: “What a talent. Like many respects to what we’ve gone in the team, ageing footballers now, but still with that quality that they’ve got.

“Gareth (Bale), Aaron (Ramsey) and Joe Allen have proved it time and time again with the quality they’ve got, and Modric is no different to that. He’s an unbelievable talent and will absolutely pose a threat.”

The Republic of Ireland face a tough task to qualify for their first major tournament since Euro 2016 after being drawn to face world champions France, along with the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

Northern Ireland were in the fifth pot of seeds and will take on Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino in Group H.