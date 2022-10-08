Search

08 Oct 2022

Dan Agyei equaliser earns Crewe draw with Gillingham

08 Oct 2022 6:28 PM

Gillingham were held for the fourth time in six League Two games as they earned a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

Scott Kashket struck early on against his former club to give the visitors the lead, but Dan Agyei conjured a fine equaliser later in the first half in a poor game at Gresty Road.

Crewe goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was tested in the opening minutes by a Will Wright free-kick, the Arsenal youngster managing to parry the effort around a post.

But he was caught out in the 12th minute when former Crewe players Mikael Mandron and Kashket punished his failure to deal with Wright’s corner. Mandron headed the ball on and Kashket back-heeled it in from close range.

Crewe were soon level with a superb piece of finishing from Agyei, who profited from good work by Tariq Uwakwe and curled the ball into the bottom corner from 20 yards in the 19th minute.

Alex MacDonald then despatched a volley a yard past a post for the visitors.

But Neil Harris’ Gills were under pressure as the first half closed, with Kelvin Mellor’s towering header from a corner flying wide.

They survived too when Agyei tried another spectacular finish after Glen Morris’ clearance landed at his feet. The Gills keeper recovered his composure to push the attacker’s lob around a post.

It was the last of the goalmouth action for a long while as the game became very fractured.

It took until the closing minutes before either goal was threatened again, with Courtney Baker-Richardson off balance as he planted a header wide for Crewe.

