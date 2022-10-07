Search

07 Oct 2022

Rumstar keeps Portman’s perfect Cornwallis record intact

Rumstar keeps Portman’s perfect Cornwallis record intact

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 3:22 PM

Rumstar provided his trainer Jonathan Portman with a third winner from as many runners in the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket.

The Upper Lambourn handler claimed the Group Three prize twice in three years with Royal Razalma (2014) and Mrs Danvers (2016), and Rumstar was an 8-1 shot to add his name to the roll of honour.

A winner at Bath and Goodwood earlier in the season, and fourth in the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton last month, the Havana Grey colt was given a patient ride by Rob Hornby as 7-4 favourite Prince Of Pillo attempted to make nearly every yard of the running.

He was unable to resist the challenge of fellow Middleham Park-racing owned runner Maylandsea, before Rumstar finished with a flourish to beat them both.

Portman said: “I’ve had this race in mind for a long time. I do like the race – I’ve only had two runners in the race before and they both won.

“He’s a smashing little horse and very straightforward. I’m very lucky to have him.

“Everyone was asking why we were dropping back to five (furlongs), but you need to stay here.

“I have a lot of faith in the horse. He’s only little, but he’s so tough.

“We’ll put him away now, I would think. He’s not a natural five-furlong horse, but on a track like this you get away with it. He’ll definitely go six and if he had to get seven he would.”

Portman hopes the victory will be a boost to his yard, adding: “It is important for us to have a winner like this. The big trainers are getting bigger and I think the smaller trainers get overlooked.

“We were just lucky to get this horse. He’s homebred and we were lucky the breeder decided to send him to me. You need a bit of luck in this game.

“I hope this has done my profile no harm.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media