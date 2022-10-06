Search

06 Oct 2022

West Ham showing signs of return to form after Anderlecht win, says David Moyes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 10:26 PM

West Ham boss David Moyes believes his side are showing signs of getting back to their best after a 1-0 Europa Conference League win at Anderlecht.

The Hammers saw Gianluca Scamacca climb off the bench to score the winner in the 79th minute and put them in firm control of Group B.

The £35million signing did the damage nine minutes after coming on, but the Hammers could have had it wrapped up long before then in Belgium.

Moyes’ side have looked a shadow of the team who almost finished in the Premier League’s top six last season so far this term, but, building on Saturday’s win over Wolves, the Scot saw more positive signs on Thursday night.

“We want to try and get going – I think the players are beginning to show signs of getting back to form,” he said on the club’s official website.

“We’re beginning to get one or two goals. I think we should be scoring more, but a clean sheet and the team winning is always good.”

On the victory in Brussels, Moyes admitted his side had a scare as a host of chances went begging before Scamacca came off the bench.

Moyes added: “Anderlecht hadn’t conceded any goals in the group stage previously, so it was always going to be tight.

“We missed a hatful of opportunities to score and made it a bit scary for ourselves, but overall I thought we deserved the victory.

“I don’t think you’re seeing anybody win by big margins in this competition. Football throughout Europe is really competitive and it was another tough game tonight.”

Local News

