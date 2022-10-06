Macaulay Gillesphey could miss out for Plymouth when they host Accrington

Macaulay Gillesphey could miss out for League One leaders Plymouth when they face Accrington.
The defender was ruled out of Argyle’s midweek clash with Sheffield Wednesday with a groin injury and could be sidelined for Stanley’s visit.
Sam Cosgrove could line up for the Pilgrims having made an impact from the bench in the last two games, scoring in both matches.
Mickel Miller (thigh) and James Bolton (foot) are still long-term absentees.
Joe Pritchard is back available for Accrington ahead of the trip to Home Park.
The midfielder missed last weekend’s win against Lancashire rivals Morecambe, but could line up at the weekend.
Defender Doug Tharme is also expected to be fit despite coming off against the Shrimps.
The game will come too soon for Alhagi Touray Sisay and Rosaire Longelo, but the pair are edging closer to a return and are back in training.
