06 Oct 2022

Barnsley duo Jack Aitchison and Luca Connell pushing for starts against Exeter

06 Oct 2022 10:58 AM

Jack Aitchison and Luca Connell could return to the starting line-up for Barnsley as they take on Exeter.

The pair returned to the bench against Fleetwood after hamstring injuries, with Aitchison coming on as an 86th-minute substitute.

Forward Slobodan Tedic remains a doubt with a back problem.

Conor McCarthy has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury, while Matty Wolfe is another who will be missing with an ankle issue.

Interim Exeter manager Kevin Nicholson is battling an ongoing injury crisis.

Nicholson will take charge of his first league game at Oakwell after Matt Taylor’s departure to Rotherham.

Jonathan Grounds is set to miss out again with a calf injury sustained against Burton on September 17, while Timothee Dieng (hamstring), Sam Stubbs (knee), Cheick Diabate (foot) and Kyle Taylor (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Matt Jay is pushing for a return to the starting XI after scoring in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy win over Southampton Under-21s.

