Altrincham move away from trouble with victory at Gateshead

Altrincham moved out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone with a 3-1 win at Gateshead.
Owen Bailey gave the home side the perfect start after three minutes following good work from Adam Campbell and Daniel Ward.
But Altrincham were ahead by half-time with goals from Chris Conn-Clarke and Marcus Dinanga, the latter scoring for the second successive game.
Ross Barrows almost extended the advantage with an audacious 35-yard effort that struck the home crossbar.
On-loan midfielder Dan Malone swept home his first Altrincham goal 20 minutes from time to seal victory.
Gardai have sealed off all streets around the former Tesco building which is on fire in Tullamore town centre
Adrian Cleary, captain Jason Sampson, Sean Cleary and man of the match Ciaran Cleary celebrate Shinrone's county title success.
Weather Ireland: More miserable weather on the way this week as Met Eireann forecasts more rain on the way
