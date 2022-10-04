Barnet edge out Maidstone thanks to Nicke Kabamba brace

A Nicke Kabamba double helped Barnet return to winning ways as they clinched a 4-3 win against Maidstone.
The Bees earned their first win in six National League games as they condemned the struggling Stones to a fourth straight defeat.
Barnet scored the opener just two minutes into the game when Rob Hall’s cross was nodded in by Kabamba, but the visitors equalised in the 10th minute through Jack Barham, who was able to stab home after a scramble in the box.
Barnet retook the lead five minutes into the second half through a Dale Gorman free-kick from the edge of the box, with his shot finding the bottom corner.
Ben Wynter added a third for the Bees in the 71st minute with a low strike into the corner, but Maidstone pulled one back two minutes later when Regan Booty curled a shot into the bottom corner.
Kabamba netted his second of the game in the 89th minute, slotting past Tom Hadler, the Bees were able to hold on despite Robert Hall’s own goal in stoppage time.
